Amarillo going national with a historic 48-hour special brought to you by C-Span

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Every first and third weekend of the month, a different city is featured on C-Span 2 Book TV and American History on C-Span 3.
On January 4 and 5, Amarillo will be featured in a 48-hour special.
“The goal is to highlight these unique cities history and interview some of its non-fiction authors. Our national audience gets an inside look into what makes this place so special. In regarding and those things that have happened in history here that has had a national impact,” said Cities Tour Coordinating Producer Debbie Lamb.
Since 2011, C-Span has highlighted more than 200 cities nationwide.
While they are here in Amarillo, they spoke with historians, farmers, the mayor, and even Pantex to get the rich history of Amarillo of where we came from and where we’re headed.
“Looking at the cattle industry, ranching, and then eventually going into the oil industry and the wonderful urban city that it has developed into today. So we hope our audience gets an inside look into that,” said Lamb.
Local historians are excited to show off their knowledge and put a spotlight on their genealogy techniques.
“This room houses three separate collections, and those are the collections of William Henry Bush, Father Fitz Simon, and John L. Mcardy is the one they are focusing on. He was a local newspaperman, an editor, here for decades here in Amarillo and was a local luminary. They are exploring his work,” said the Amarillo Public Library Director Amanda Barrera.
Three producers from Washington, D.C. are here all week with jam-packed schedules, interviewing experts and filming all the city has to offer.
“So in a given year your talking 24 cities we are able to get on the air, and so it’s a tight turn around back at the office with two and a half weeks putting the programs together, getting them on the air, setting up the next city, and we keep moving like that,” said Lamb.
If you happen to miss the broadcast, you can view it on the C-Span city tours website under the special Amarillo Texas tab.
