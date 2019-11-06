Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help catching 2 suspects who stole from a jewelry store

November 6, 2019 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:32 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department need your help in catching two suspects who were seen on camera stealing from a jewelry store.

According to police, earlier today, the two suspects entered the business near 3700 and Olsen Blvd.

They later left in a black truck with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The Amarillo Police Department is seeking any information that leads to the arrest of these individuals.

Residents are urged to call to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806 374-4400, which could lead to a possible cash reward.

