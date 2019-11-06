Last 2 dry counties in N.M. pass alcohol sales

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The last two dry counties in New Mexico, Curry County and Roosevelt County, have voted for alcohol sales, according to the Eastern New Mexico News,
Both counties were the last two dry counties in the state of New Mexico, and both passed three similar questions on alcohol in the unincorporated parts of their counties.
A question on allowing the sale, service and consumption of alcohol passed for 1,614 and against 947 in Curry County and for 654 and against 568 in Roosevelt County.
A question on allowing the transfer of liquor licenses to the unincorporated parts of the County passed for 1,453 and against 1,019 in Curry County and for 592 and against 576 in Roosevelt County.
The final question about beer and wine licenses for restaurants passed for 1691 and against 864 in Curry County and for 700 and against 526 in Roosevelt County.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.