AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is election day in Texas.
Voters will decide on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Amendments to the Constitution include proposals for banning a state personal income tax, more funding for public education and tax relief for disaster areas.
You can view the full list of amendments here.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. today.
You can information on where to vote and where to see if you are registered here.
If you usually cast your vote at Buzula Furniture, Potter County officials say that is no longer a site for voting. That site has been replaced by Trinity Baptist Church, which is located at 1601 I-40.
