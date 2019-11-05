Hiring Red, White and You! job fair to help employ veterans and their spouses this week

“On behalf of the state of Texas, I extend my deepest gratitude to all those who have worn and still wear the uniform of the United States Armed Forces. Today and every day, we must honor and serve veterans who have defended our freedom,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “Over the last eight years, Hiring, Red, White & You! has made enormous strides in connecting our remarkable veterans with employment ensuring they achieve the same stability and peace of mind enjoyed by those they have fought so hard to protect. I encourage employers and veterans in Texas to attend a Hiring, Red, White & You! event this Nov. 7."