Hiring Red, White and You! job fair to help employ veterans and their spouses this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, The Texas Veterans Commission and The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) are hosting the 7th annual Hiring Red, White and You.
Veterans are given priority of service and will be able to attend the event throughout this Thursday, between 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
Doors will be open to the general public beginning at 12:00 p.m.
“On behalf of the state of Texas, I extend my deepest gratitude to all those who have worn and still wear the uniform of the United States Armed Forces. Today and every day, we must honor and serve veterans who have defended our freedom,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “Over the last eight years, Hiring, Red, White & You! has made enormous strides in connecting our remarkable veterans with employment ensuring they achieve the same stability and peace of mind enjoyed by those they have fought so hard to protect. I encourage employers and veterans in Texas to attend a Hiring, Red, White & You! event this Nov. 7."
The multi-city event is designed to assist veterans, service members, and their spouses as they seek their next career opportunity.
Employers participate at no cost and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information.
Over the past seven years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 84,153 job seekers, including 35,485 veterans and 48,668 spouses, to 14,420 employers and over 2,027 same-day hires.
“Veterans bring experience, skills and leadership abilities that will strengthen any Texas business,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Our veterans deserve the opportunity to experience the same pride and purpose they had while serving. I thank our partners, our 28 local workforce development boards, and TVC for their valuable partnership in these events.”
The Texas Veterans Commission is preparing veterans for these hiring fairs by assisting them with applications and résumés, interviewing techniques, and one-on-one counseling services.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.