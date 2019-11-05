“Elf” musical to showcase the first ever joint Amarillo ISD District performance this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo ISD Arts Department is proud to announce Elf, as the first all-district musical in Amarillo ISD history.
The musical will take place on Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at Palo Duro High School.
Amarillo High, Caprock, Palo Duro and Tascosa theater students, and directors are joining forces in this exciting collaboration of ASID theatrical talent.
This joint production has an impressive cast and crew of approximately 98 students, and we are thrilled to announce that a live student orchestra will also perform, adding additional student participation and audience enjoyment to the event.
The public performances will also debut the stunning renovations of the Palo Duro High School auditorium and feature several new technologies that will thrill the audience.
