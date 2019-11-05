Doppler Dave Is Preparing For Some Crazy Weather Changes

Nice weather continues in our area today and we will get even warmer tomorrow as we warm from near 60 today to near 70 late tomorrow. Then, however, the bottom falls out Thursday with a surge of cold air and temperatures in the 30s. We will also have a chance for some rain tomorrow night which will expand across the region behind the front on Thursday. At this time we expect the majority of precipitation to be cold rain, but a few areas may experience some wet snow with only minor accumulations.