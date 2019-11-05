Clovis Police Department gearing up for Cops and Kids Christmas Event

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department and other assisting agencies are gearing up for the annual Cops and Kids Christmas Event.
The event gives Clovis children the chance to go shopping with an officer or first responder.
Each child will receive $100 to spend on Christmas presents for themselves.
The deadline to sign up a child for the event is December 1.
You can pick up an application to sign a child up at 300 North Connelly in Clovis.
A panel of officers and civilians go over each application and select children ages three to 13 for the event.
