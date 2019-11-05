City of Amarillo may soon purchase old warehouse on Johnson Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A building at 601 S Johnson St. that used to be ‘Sinclair’s Warehouse’ may soon become a facility the City of Amarillo uses for necessary storage.
“It’s currently a storage for a local business that they’re using it for, and we intend to use it in a very similar manner for storage for the Civic Center,” said Amarillo Assistant City Manager Kevin Starbuck.
The City has some current facilities they use for Civic Center storage, but they say that space has become dated.
They're looking at acquiring this warehouse on Johnson Street to house items and equipment used at regular Civic Center events.
“As they host different events, whether it’s the turf for the fields or boards for the ice hockey rink, etc.,” said Starbuck. “Those are things that are not always in the facility, and we don’t have any place in the facility to store those types of things. So it does provide us that opportunity to store them in the facility that we would be looking to purchase.”
“While the immediate plans are to use it as storage, there’s also long term plans that it could be used for additional space for other events that we host at the facility where we need just outdoor space,” said Starbuck.
According to the city council agenda for Tuesday, the deal for the building is about $23 per square foot.
“The purchase as it is listed on the city council’s agenda for their consideration is $690,000. We do have a third party appraisal that appraised the property out at $620,000. So in the negotiation with the property owner, that’s how a purchase price was settled,” said Starbuck.
Local commercial real estate broker Aaron Emerson said in an off-camera comment that market values for buildings surrounding downtown are going up, and the nearly $700,000 deal is as low as it could be given that fact.
“Long-term, we may look at how we might utilize this space. As I said, part of this is that we have an existing facility that we will look at demolishing that would offer us more opportunity to have outdoor storage in that location, but then use this for indoor storage,” said Starbuck.
Amarillo City Council will consider approving the purchase of the warehouse as part of the non-consent items at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1:00 p.m.
