Cactus Fire Department to place new tanker truck into service this week

Cactus Fire Department to place new tanker truck into service this week
Cactus Fire Department new tanker truck Tender 1 (Source: Cactus Fire Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 12:00 PM

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - The Cactus Fire Department will place a new tanker truck into service this week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Tender 1 will be placed into service for the very first time.

Tender 1 is a 3,400 gallon 2020 Freightliner tanker firetruck that will be able to supply water and be filled quickly.

The Cactus Fire Department says the new tanker truck will help the department in their mission to provide the best fire protection to our community and make fire operations more effective.

The public is invited to come view Tender 1 at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Cactus Fire Department is pleased to announce the delivery of our new apparatus, Tender 1. Tender 1 is a 3,400...

Posted by Cactus Fire Department on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.