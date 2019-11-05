Budweiser Clydesdale Carriage Parade to kickoff WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Budweiser Clydesdale Carriage Parade will kick off the 24th Annual WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo at the Amarillo Civic Center tomorrow.
The parade is one of the highlights of the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo, which begins Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Civic Center and runs through Sunday.
The parade will start from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m., and the horses and carriage will assemble in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center.
The route of the parade will be as follows:
- West along S.E Third Ave. to Polk street
- South on Polk Street to S.E. 10th Ave
- East on S.E. 10th Ave to Buchanan Street
- North on Buchanan Street to S.E. Third Ave.
- East on S.E. Third Ave. to the disbursement area at the north parking lot of the Civic Center.
The schedule for events of the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo are as follows:
Thursday, November 7
- 9:00 a.m. Kids Cowboy Camp - AISD
- 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. - Special Kids Ranch Rodeo - Arena
- 1:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. - Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show -South Exhibit Hall
- 1:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. - Ranch Equipment Expo - North Exhibit Hall
- 1:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. - Heritage Trade Show - Heritage Room
- 1:00 p.m. WCRR contestants Team meeting - Grand Plaza
Friday, November 8
- 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, & Junior Horse – Arena
- 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Heritage Room
- 11:30 – 3:30 p.m. WRCA Jr. & Sr. Youth Cow Horse Championship – Arena
- 1:30 p.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Ranch Horse Show: Senior Horse – Arena
- 7:00 p.m. 2nd Performance 24th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Saturday, November 9
- 7:00 – 10 a.m. Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy – Arena
- 9:00 – 10 a.m. Sanctioned Rodeo Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Heritage Room
- 10:00 a.m. – Noon Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction – Glass Room/ East Concourse
- 12:00 p.m. – WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. WRCA Invitational Ranch Gelding Sale – Arena
- 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait by Bud Force & John Langmore – Globe News Center
- 7:00 p.m. 3rd Performance 24th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Sunday, November 10
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering – Auditorium
- 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Heritage Room
- 11:00 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 2:00 p.m. 4th Performance 24th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena, following performance Ranch Horse Show runoff
- 6:00 p.m. WCRR Awards & Contestants Party – Grand Plaza
