Big changes on the way

It is going to be another mild and sunny day with highs in the 50′s and 60′s. Winds will be shifting out of the south at 5-10 mph. Our next system moves in Wednesday through Thursday. Highs will be near 70 on Wednesday with showers and storms in the afternoon and overnight. By Thursday morning some wintry mix will be possible. Highs will be much colder on Thursday in the 30′s. It will be windy on Thursday with gusts up to 40 mph. We dry back out over the weekend with temps getting back into the 60′s.