Amarillo getting an update to the current Traffic Management System

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is looking to improve traffic flow with an updated Traffic Management System.
Amarillo has been operating on the same traffic management system since 2003, so city council approved a budget of $1.3 million to install a completely new system that will help the flow of traffic.
The new system will improve the traffic signals throughout the entire city and will also create a better traffic management center for city officials to operate within.
The project is broken down into 4 Phases, and as of right now, the city is in Phase 3, where all of the traffic lights in the city will have new traffic signals installed at every intersection.
This updated technology will send instant traffic counts at every intersection so that at any time of the day, the city will be able to better phase movement at every traffic light.
“What this is going to do for the public? This it’s going to give them a much smoother transition through the lighting system as it goes through mainly the main arterial of town is the biggest part that we’re going to be working on. However, just a better experience of commuting, and that’s what our job in the traffic and transportation division is to keep traffic flowing and to keep it moving. I think we’re just going to see tremendous improvements when it comes to that,” said Assistant Director of Public Works Donny Hooper.
Phase three of this project will be completed in the summer of 2020, and Phase 4, which is the reviewing phase, will begin in October of 2020, and that phase will run for about eight months.
