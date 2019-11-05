Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announces job postings board on new website

“Those of us who live and work in Amarillo are constantly amazed by the new and exciting experiences our community has to offer,” said President and CEO of the Amarillo EDC Kevin Carter. “From restaurants and boutiques to breweries and entertainment, Amarillo has evolved into a thriving metropolitan area and TakeRootInAmarillo.com is a way for us to showcase what Amarillo has to offer. With the launch of TakeRootInAmarillo.com, we hope to introduce Amarillo to people who may not be familiar with all the benefits and attractions of this city, along with the high quality of life we provide for our residents and business community.”