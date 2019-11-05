Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announces job postings board on new website

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s a new way for employers and those looking for jobs to find each other.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced a board for job postings on its new community website.
The website, TakeRootInAmarillo.com, is about a month old. It touts the benefits of living and working in Amarillo, while the job board has job opportunities that offer a salary of more than $45,000 a year, as well as internships.
“Those of us who live and work in Amarillo are constantly amazed by the new and exciting experiences our community has to offer,” said President and CEO of the Amarillo EDC Kevin Carter. “From restaurants and boutiques to breweries and entertainment, Amarillo has evolved into a thriving metropolitan area and TakeRootInAmarillo.com is a way for us to showcase what Amarillo has to offer. With the launch of TakeRootInAmarillo.com, we hope to introduce Amarillo to people who may not be familiar with all the benefits and attractions of this city, along with the high quality of life we provide for our residents and business community.”
The website also showcases Amarillo residents in new videos and via Hello Amarillo, an Instagram account that documents user generated photos of the city.
The Amarillo EDC says additional features will continue to be added to the website periodically.
