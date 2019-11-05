Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect using counterfeit money

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect using counterfeit money.
Police say this man was seen on camera using a counterfeit bill at a store in Amarillo on Tuesday, October 22.
The man then left in a Chevrolet Suburban.
If you have any information on this crime or know who this man his, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
