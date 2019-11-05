Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect using counterfeit money

Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect using counterfeit money
This suspect was seen on camera using counterfeit money. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 5, 2019 at 9:50 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 9:51 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect using counterfeit money.

Police say this man was seen on camera using a counterfeit bill at a store in Amarillo on Tuesday, October 22.

The man then left in a Chevrolet Suburban.

If you have any information on this crime or know who this man his, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a counterfeit...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.