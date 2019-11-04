Southwest Airlines to expand service from Rick Husband to Houston

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Southwest Airlines announced an expansion of its air service options from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport to Houston.
Starting April 14, 2020, Southwest will increase its service between Amarillo and Houston Hobby International Airport to six days a week, Sundays through Fridays.
This is in an increase form its Sunday-only service already available between the two cities.
The Airport route is a relatively new route for Southwest at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.
Sunday only service commenced in early October of 2019 and has been very well received by the Amarillo community.
This announcement comes as Southwest continues conversations with the city’s business leaders.
“This is phenomenal news for Amarillo and Southwest Airlines,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Our city is committed to expanding travel options for Panhandle businesses, and Southwest Airlines is committed to listening to customers and meeting customer needs. This service is a direct result of those commitments.”
The expanded flights are a direct result of listening to travelers in the Panhandle.
“The expanded flight options from Amarillo is a direct result of listening to travelers in the Panhandle and better understanding their needs and where the needs and where they need to go,” said Julian Gelvez Hinestroza, Southwest’s manager of network planning, “Southwest is committed to connecting people to what’s important in their lives and building on our decades-long partnership with the City of Amarillo.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.