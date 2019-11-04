Amarillo scientists impact 5th graders with Window on a Wider World

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Youth education group, Window on a Wider World (WOW) is providing fifth graders from all over the panhandle region with the opportunity to experience science in the real world.
“Our main goal for supporting Window on a Wider Worlds science collaborative is to show students all over the panhandle that cool things in science happen right here where they live. They can learn about science, they can have careers in science, and they can stay in their hometowns or the Texas Panhandle area and do cool things here,” said Sabrina Meck Perez, director of Workforce Attraction and Retention.
From helicopters to nitrogen gas, students learned how employees at Pantex, Bell helicopter, and many more experts do their daily job.
“We learned about helicopters, the types of them. We learned about the freezing stuff. I don’t know what it’s called. We learned about the oils,” said Kaitin Ehlert, fifth-grader at Hedley Elementary.
WOW, employees say everything the students learn aligns with the curriculum of the fifth-grade STAAR test.
“Every program WOW has a curriculum attached to it. So whether they’re learning about the weather or the Panhandle-Plains Museum, it goes right along with the teachers' curriculum,” said Catherine Meck, executive director of Window on a Wider World.
On top of the curriculum, WOW said that fifth grade is the best time to educate students on their future options.
“They see it in real life. It’s not just something they see out of a textbook; they see it right in front of them. So those interests grow. We know, studies show as young students that’s when they have to be interested in something, that’s when they grow into who they want to be and what career fields they want to go into,” said Meck Perez.
Employees believe what students will learn on these field trips is far more than just educational. It can be life-changing.
“Anytime you have experiential learning, that’s hands-on learning where the kids see things blow up and the electric circuits and learning about that, it does. It increases their test scores. It increases their activity within the school. Still, it also increases that, inspiring them to have a career in engineer or career in science, and it’s the first time that girls get to see a female scientist, and they think ‘wow I could do this too,’" said Meck.
Fifth graders will be visiting the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum all month-long learning about these sciences.
