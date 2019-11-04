Falling back or falling asleep? The impacts of daylight saving time on the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s that time of year when then sum seems to rise and set much earlier than our bodies are used to.
Even though it may sound great to get an extra hour of sleep, for some, it can cause difficulties.
“For some people who may already be sleep deprived, they may still feel tired when they wake up in the morning,” Said Jeannie Pruitt, Sleep Lab Manager at BSA.
“Parents of young children often don’t look forward to the time switch, because children are less easily adaptable to the change in the time of daylight and their bedtime. So it’s sometimes is helpful to switch their bedtime by 30 minutes three days before the time change, both earlier or later so that it’s not as drastic when the change occurs,” said Amanda Griffin M.D. Pediatrician with Texas Tech physicians.
Not getting proper sleep can affect everyone.
“It can affect your mental alertness. Again you wake up feeling jet-lagged maybe can affect your decision making when your driving may impair you're driving some. So it can be, you know it could be severe, it could have some serious consequences,” said Pruitt.
Before we lose an hour of sleep in six months, here are some things to remember to help prepare your body for the change, or get your body acclimated to the current time change.
“No matter what time it is, it’s best to try to create some consistency with your sleep,” said Pruitt.
“Doing things outside may help the body naturally adapt to the time change, especially doing activities outside when it is light. So taking walks in the morning, taking a walk around dinner time when it is still light may help adjust the body's melatonin levels as well. Eating by a window when it is light out may make a difference as well,” said Griffin.
“Try to cut back on the caffeine. You want to do things that are calming and soothing at night to start introducing your body to start relaxing and getting tired and wanting to go to sleep. For some people taking a bath is a good thing,” said Pruitt.
Doctors also advise you to stay off your phones or turn off the television before bed, as the blue light can keep your brain awake.
