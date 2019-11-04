Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Couple Of Nice Days Before A Big Change

We have entered a nice period of November weather with chilly mornings, but calm and pleasant afternoons. We expect to be near 60 again tomorrow with an even warmer day Wednesday with highs near 70. This warm stretch will be knocked out by another strong cold front by Thursday with temperatures only in the 30s and breezy. Rain is expected with this system and we will watch closely to see if conditions begin to favor any freezing precipitation.
