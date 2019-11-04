The City of Amarillo to host Council Connect Tuesday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is reminding Amarillo residents about the citizen engagement tool - Council Connect - is scheduled for this Tuesday.
The Connect will start at 5:30 p.m. and take place at the Amarillo Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.
Council Connect provides the opportunity for citizens to discuss topics with two council members in a less restrictive environment than Amarillo City Council meetings on Tuesdays.
Mayor Ginger Nelson and Council member Elaine Hays will be in attendance.
The public can still address the council during regularly-scheduled council meetings at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Citizens will have three minutes to address items specifically related to the weekly city council agenda.
