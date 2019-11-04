The Church at Bushland to participate in ‘Orphan Sunday’ on Nov. 10

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Church at Bushland is participating in Orphan Sunday next week, an initiative started by the Christian Alliance for Orphans spreading awareness about children abroad without families.
Orphan Sunday is recognized in Christian churches each year in early November.
It's an opportunity for members of a congregation to learn about, or if they feel called to, sponsor orphaned children living in underserved parts of the world.
At The Church at Bushland, our very own “Doppler” Dave Oliver and his wife will be leading those efforts next Sunday on behalf of the local Christian Relief Fund.
“Orphan Sunday is just a time set aside for us to acknowledge the staggering numbers of children orphans all over the world. The number continues to grow and it’s just a time to kind of be mindful of that and also to step in and do things like sponsor children to give them a better life,” said Oliver, who attends the church.
Senior Pastor Jeff Ponder said each year members of the church like to get their own children involved so they can learn about kids their own age who are living different lives.
“So many of the kids here don’t understand what it’s like for other kids somewhere else,” said Ponder. "And so through the families out here, through all the little boys and girls, they adopt a child, and then they’re able to write cards, they’re able to give gifts, you know, financial gifts. But also just kind of let their kids kind of have relationship with kids in other places that they never would meet. "
“All the cards and information will be sitting on the table and our people will be encouraged to come back out after church is over to the foyer and grab a child’s name and the picture.”
Dave and his wife have successfully sponsored children abroad over the years, giving them a future they never would have had otherwise.
“My wife and I have sponsored several children for many, many years in Africa. In fact, some from elementary school all the way through college. And it’s just really rewarding for us as a couple. But also the need is great and what we do here at church is kind of rally the congregation to step in and pick a couple of kids and sponsor them and give them a chance at life too,” said Oliver. “Something like $35 a month for an American can can give a child in another country a good life.”
Orphan Sunday officially falls on Nov. 10 this year.
Churches that are interested in advocating for child sponsorship, creating an adoption fund and more can visit the Christian Alliance for Orphans website for more information and usable resources.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.