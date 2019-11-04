The Church at Bushland to participate in ‘Orphan Sunday’ on Nov. 10

“My wife and I have sponsored several children for many, many years in Africa. In fact, some from elementary school all the way through college. And it’s just really rewarding for us as a couple. But also the need is great and what we do here at church is kind of rally the congregation to step in and pick a couple of kids and sponsor them and give them a chance at life too,” said Oliver. “Something like $35 a month for an American can can give a child in another country a good life.”