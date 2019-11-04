Arden Companies Blanket Drive to benefit local nursing homes this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Arden Companies Blanket Drive has started and goes through Dec. 15 to benefit local nursing homes this holiday season.
Residents can drop throws blankets between 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 10901 Airport Blvd, Amarillo Tx 79111.
Throw blankets are great for people in wheelchairs as well as other residents of local nursing homes who may not always be warm as they would like.
They are initially seeking to provide 120 blankets to a nursing home in Amarillo.
If they exceed the initial number, they wish to send them to additional nursing homes as well.
Please help out by bringing by a donation of a new throw or blanket.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.