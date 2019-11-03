Weather Outlook: Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a cool day with temperatures in the 50s and a lot less wind.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Keep in mind, Daylight Saving Time Ends tonight which means you need to set your clocks an hour back at 2am or when you go to sleep. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!
Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s, we could also see some 70s across the SW Panhandle.
Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light winds.
