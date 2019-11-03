The HeArt of CASA event showcases the re-imagined artwork of foster children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Twenty-eight pieces of artwork went on display at Rockin' OT's event venue.
West Texas A&M graphic design students re-interpreted drawings done by Amarillo Area CASA foster children with their CASA advocates.
“You can clearly see in some of their artwork a lot of their feelings behind what they’re going through,” said Director for Recruitment and Training at Amarillo Area CASA Kelsi Vines. “And I think the students at WT do a really great job at looking at that original art and then reinterpreting it in a really respectful and beautiful way.”
Art History professor and owner of the venue Amy Vonlintel said the students were told to draw upon their own childhood memories and experiences for inspiration.
“Think about what it means to be connected to a family and those kinds of things. And one of the things that they’re always really surprised at is how upbeat and positive and colorful, the kid drawings are,” she said. “Some of them deal with heavy issues like the Mad/Sad one. I love that one, so poignant, but a lot of them are just celebratory and happy and about love and family. And so the students kind of riff on the kid drawings and create something that’s like professional level design.”
People were able to meet the student artists, see the original drawings and participate in a silent auction for the artwork
“Once it’s in their home or their place of business, when people ask them about it, they know the story behind that art and it continues to raise awareness for children in foster care year-round,” said Vines.
The students get an opportunity to use their skills for a worthy cause.
“It’s not just like for a client, and then it goes out there and it makes money for that person,” said Vonlintel. “It’s something that’s like a good social justice cause and so the students feel like they’re giving back to the community even in doing their assignment.”
And foster children in our area are able to share a part of themselves with the community.
“When they’re comfortable enough to share a piece of their story through art and the community gets to see that, I think it connects people to these kids in a way that we’re not able to do usually," said Vines.
Amarillo Area CASA is currently in need of volunteers to be CASA advocates.
