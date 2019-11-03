The HeArt of CASA event showcases the re-imagined artwork of foster children

“Think about what it means to be connected to a family and those kinds of things. And one of the things that they’re always really surprised at is how upbeat and positive and colorful, the kid drawings are,” she said. “Some of them deal with heavy issues like the Mad/Sad one. I love that one, so poignant, but a lot of them are just celebratory and happy and about love and family. And so the students kind of riff on the kid drawings and create something that’s like professional level design.”