Amarillo area road closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Watch for crews cleaning out sign stubs holes on State Loop (SL) 335 and setting sign stubs, particularly at crossovers.
Pothole repair crews will be in various locations on SL 335, SH 136, FM 1912, RM 2381, RM 1061, and FM 1719.
On Amarillo Boulevard, various lanes will be closed between Hughes Street and Western Street for edge maintenance.
The left and center lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at Nelson Street for weather-related repairs.
Expect various lane closures on I-40 westbound from Amarillo Boulevard to Adkisson Road for striping and seeding operations.
Expect various lane closures on I-27 in both directions from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for patching.
The right lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Western Street to Georgia Street as construction of ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps continues.
Hillside Road will be closed at Helium Road from Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 4 – 6 for installation of drainage pipes.
Just north of Canyon, contractors will close the right lane of I-27 northbound at the direct connector from US 87 for concrete work on I-27. The right lane will be closed on Monday, Nov. 4, then again from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, Nov. 5 and 6.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.