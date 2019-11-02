Guymon students celebrate El Dia de los Muertos

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Students in Guymon celebrated El Dia de los Muertos at the high school today.
The group Alma Folklorica of Oklahoma has been doing the dance group for 19 years, 15 of those in the school.
Teachers said the students have been working on a cultural presentation for two weeks to show others what The Day of the Dead is all about and how it fits into the history of Mexico.
"So the students get an art credit, we have class every single day so that they can practice and get ready for performances and that kind of thing,” said Teri Mora, the Alma Folklorica sponsor.
On Friday, students had a parade through the school, which is what you would typically see in Mexico.
“They dressed in traditional costumes, just did their makeup and then we just did a parade to the school,” she said.
Teachers say it teaches students to celebrate life rather than mourn death, and invites those who have passed on to come back and celebrate with them.
