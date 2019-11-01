This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From an event aimed to get you in the Christmas spirit to a Dia De Los Muertos event, here’s what events are happening this weekend!
Move over Halloween, the 40th Annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market is set for this weekend.
The three-day event kicks off today, Nov. 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event is set to continue from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
The holiday event will be held in the north and south exhibit halls at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The public is invited to get in the holiday spirit with some early Christmas shopping, cocktails, entertainment, door prizes, raffles and a silent auction.
A weekend pass is $8 and children 12 and under get in free.
Christmas Roundup benefits the educational programming at the Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance.
The Dia De Los Muertos 2nd Annual Fun Run is set for tomorrow afternoon.
The celebration of life event is a 5K run or a one mile walk starting at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Thompson Memorial Park, located at 2401 Dumas Dr.
Although the run starts in the early evening, the event is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will have altars, face painting, food, music, drawings and more.
Entry fee is $30 and can be completed here.
The event is hosted by BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
Family and friends are invited to a show about fossils, gems and minerals found in the Texas Panhandle.
The two-day event starts Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and runs Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the regency room at the Amarillo Civic Center.
There will be vendors selling jewelry, gems and minerals.
This will mark the 58th annual show for the Golden Spread Gem, Mineral and Treasure Society.
To learn more, visit their website here.
You can try to solve a murder and enjoy a meal at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum this Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m.
The Murder Mystery Dinner will be packed with action and fun as guests explore the murder behind one of the museum’s art pieces.
The even supports the West Texas A&M Theatre Improve Agents and PPHM.
For members, it costs $45 per person or $80 per pair. For nonmembers, it costs $50 per person or $90 per pair.
Purchase tickets here or call (806) 651-2242.
Veterans and their guests are invited to the 14th Annual Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Banquet tomorrow in Borger.
The event will honor the men and women who fought for the United States of America and will be held at the Borger Elks Lodge, located at 200 Opal.
The event starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, with the opening ceremonies starting at 4:30 p.m., which will include presentation of colors, recognition of branches and keynote speaker Dan McKinney, a veteran who was involved in World War II, the Korean Conflict, and POW.
Dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m., which includes chicken fried steak, grilled chicken breast, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert and more.
Veterans are encouraged to wear any uniforms, medals or ribbons they earned while serving for their country.
If you have an event you’d like us to cover, send all information to newsroom@newschannel10.com.
