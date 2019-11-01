Pregnant woman shot after overnight incident at lower Depot District bar

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pregnant 19-year-old woman is recovering inside University Medical Center after being shot Friday morning.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Texas Avenue to the Freaky Tiki Tavern after several shots were fired, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police near the area also responded because they heard the shots.
When they arrived on the scene police found a large crowd of people outside the building but could not find a suspect or any victims. The people who reported the shooting were also unable to give a description of any shooters.
Later, a pregnant 19-year-old went to UMC via a private vehicle. She is said to be in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate this incident. No other information is available at this time.
