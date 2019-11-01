Home Depot transforming No Boundaries International’s facility today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Home Depot Foundation will transform No Boundaries International’s facility Today.
More than 30 members of Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate-led volunteer force, will support the project on their day off.
Today several volunteer projects included numerous projects such as:
- Beautifying the facility’s interior by painting the walls and replacing the flooring
- Remodeling the bathroom to offer clean updated facilities
- Updating the kitchen to enhance the space for providing home-cooked meals and emergency food pantry.
In 2019, No Boundaries International has fed over 14,000 veterans and community members to date and has provided countless other homeless people with free clothes and a safe space free judgment.
The Home Depot Foundation’s repairs to No Boundaries International will allow for the organization to continue to provide clothes, food and other services to veterans in a clean and comfortable environment.
The project in Amarillo is part of the Home Depot Foundations ninth annual Celebration of Service season to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and aid communities affected by natural disasters.
From Sept. 19 to Veterans Day, members of Team Depot are pledging 100,000 hours of service and planning to activate more than 600 volunteer projects across the country.
This year, the Foundation is unveiling a new theme - Operation Surprise - that celebrates the selfless spirit of our veterans by surprising them with life-changing moments.
The community is invited to visit their foundation page here to nominate a deserving veteran to receive a home repair grant for up to $25,000.
The winner will be announced Veterans Day.
