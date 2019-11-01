Happy Elementary students make wreaths for library books

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - Sixth graders at Happy Elementary hand make Christmas wreaths to auction off to raise money for new library books.
“You just cut the ribbon and cut these things 10 inches, and then we tie them on some pipe cleaners and add ornaments and stuff,” said Ava Bryan, sixth-grader at Happy Elementary.
With a new reading program this year and a good portion of library books suffering from wear and tear, Happy ISD is looking for ways to raise money instead of asking the school board for the money.
“So some of the books I buy, if they are good quality, hardcover books, they are about 27 dollars apiece. So that doesn’t buy a lot if your budget is what ours is. So every little bit helps,” said Julie Dempsey, library aide at Happy ISD.
Julie says she just ordered 32 books, and paid over 400 dollars for them, which makes providing books for grades pre-kindergarten to twelve grade difficult.
On top of trying to replace books that are worn down, the school is also working to provide a better variety of books that appeal to all students.
“Whenever we started a new program, we decided to go away from the accelerated reader and really push towards finding stuff you want to read. Whether that be a book about farming or a magazine that talks about gardening, or even the latest sports illustrated magazine or newspaper article about how our happy cowboys did on a Friday night. Just finding that niche on what each kid loves and establishing a life long love for reading is what we really wanted to gear towards,” said Krista Ellison, principal of Happy Elementary.
The school is hoping to raise at least 600 dollars from the auction.Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.