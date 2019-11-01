Happy Elementary students make wreaths for library books

“Whenever we started a new program, we decided to go away from the accelerated reader and really push towards finding stuff you want to read. Whether that be a book about farming or a magazine that talks about gardening, or even the latest sports illustrated magazine or newspaper article about how our happy cowboys did on a Friday night. Just finding that niche on what each kid loves and establishing a life long love for reading is what we really wanted to gear towards,” said Krista Ellison, principal of Happy Elementary.