Dumas ISD bond: Three new elementary schools, CTE building and more

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Major upgrades are in store for students and staff at Dumas Independent School District if a bond of $107 million passes in the Nov. 5 election.
The school’s administration feels like now is the time to propose it’s first bond in 11 years.
It aims to address the aging facilities in the school district that are more than 60-years-old combined.
“The repairs and stuff that need to be made cost far more than we have fund balance to be able to address,” said Dumas ISD Superintendent Monty Hysinger. “So the only way a school district can really do that is through a bond issue and ask the voters to approve it, so that we can either do drastic improvements or build new. And our committee felt like the best bang for the buck, the best product would be to build new for our community.”
One of the largest projects in the bond include tearing down the five existing elementary schools and building three new ones.
“We also have energy management features in there, in all the campuses. We have a career tech building in there, secure entries at junior high and high school. And then we also have a fine art renovation for our high school Fine Arts Building,” said Hysinger.
Cactus Elementary School will be rebuilt and the other four in Dumas will be consolidated into two campuses.
“We have our water and sewer lines that are just crumbling underneath them which is a major thing. Forty-five percent of our classrooms do not meet minimum TA size requirements. So we feel like there’s a need,” said Hysinger.
The Career and Technical School will house a welding program, expanding upon one already offered at Dumas High School.
“The other part of that program is our building trades. And we want to be able to open that up to more kids, to as many kids as possible and expand opportunities there too. Because we know that not every kids’ wanting to go to college,” said Hysinger. “And if we can help any way with the trades where they can make a good living and go out and benefit our community right away, then we want to be able to do that.”
For more information on the bond and the voting times and places for Nov. 5, visit the Dumas ISD website.
“If we have new campuses, it just helps the whole community, it helps other entities when they’re coming in to hire new employees for other businesses in our community,” said Dumas ISD Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Phil Guerra. “You know, one of the first things they look at are schools. If we were able to get new campuses, then that’s just an extra draw for other employers in our community.”
