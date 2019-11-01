Clovis man sentenced to 30 years for escaping Curry County Detention Center

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend 30 years in prison after he escaped from jail in 2018.
On Oct. 30, 26-year-old Ricky Sena was sentenced 30 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.
Sena was found guilty by a Curry County jury on Oct. 8 for a felony crime of escape from jail, conspiracy to escape from jail, escape from the custody of a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace office with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from the 2018 escape from the Curry County Detention Center in which Sena, along with Victor Apodaca and Aron Clark, was able to walk out of an unlocked door at the detention center with the assistance of detention officer Sarina Dodson.
Sarina Dodson pleaded guilty to assisting escape from jail and is serving a nine-year sentence in the Department of Corrections.
All three escaped inmates were located four days later hiding in a Clovis home, which resulted in a SWAT standoff.
Apodaca, Clark and Sena were taken into custody.
Apodaca previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in the Department of Corrections.
Clark also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in the Department of Corrections.
“There will be no tolerance for this type of criminal activity in our community. I am relieved that three violent offenders have now been taken off of our streets and proud of the prosecution team in my office that helped assure the citizens in the 9th Judicial District will not be harmed by Ricky Sena and his co-conspirators again,” said District Attorney Andrea Reeb.
The 30-year sentence was enhanced due to Sena being a habitual offender.
The sentence will run consecutively to the 11 years that Sena was already serving in the New Mexico Department of Corrections for aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.
