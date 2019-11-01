The City of Portales invites you to join in a Trek for Trash

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Parks and Recreations Department will be hosting the citywide Trek for Trash from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2.
The event will begin at Park & Recreations, located at 500 Sycamore.
Registration and t-shirts will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. Teams can also sign up in advance by calling 575 769-7870.
“This is a fun, family-friendly opportunity for the community to come together and take pride in cleaning up our city. We look forward to another great turnout and a lot of friendly competition this year," said Parks Board Chairman Commissioner Fidel Madrid.
Breakfast lunch and a t-shirt are provided for all participants, and trophies are distributed for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place based on bags of trash collected.
Last year’s fall event had 185 volunteers who collected 44 tons of trash.
Fees at the Clovis Regional Landfill will be waived for Curry County residents from noon, Friday, Nov 1 until noon, Monday, Nov. 4, during the cleanup event.
Dumping of tires will be allowed for residential customers only and limited to nine-passenger vehicle tires per household.