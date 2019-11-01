ASCARCO and United Steelworkers reach agreement on bonus pay for workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After many years of legal battle between ASARCO and United Steelworkers, an agreement regarding bonus pay for workers has finally been reached.
United Steelworkers have been demanding bonus pay since ASARCO stopped paying their worker’s bonuses in 2011.
All former employees will be sent a paper check to their last known address.
Following a decision from the Supreme Court, ASARCO is now scheduled to make first round payments to all current and former employees dating back to 2011 starting November 6.
This ongoing legal battle has nothing to do with the current USW strike. However, these payments will greatly benefit those who are currently still on strike.
“It’s going to be a big relief for some of our employees who are on strike," said Jose Loya, USW Representative. “It’s a big win for international too, it was very unfair what they did to those guys, so we consider this a huge win for the employees.”
In order to ensure everyone affected will be paid, USW mentions all former employees who may have a different address should contact the company to update as soon as possible.
