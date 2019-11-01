Amarillo medical professionals saving newborns in Ethiopia

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Neonatal Department in Amarillo has a non-profit organization dedicated to making a difference in newborns in Ethiopia.
Eight Amarillo Medical Professionals are continuously educating Ethiopian Physicians on how to sustain healthy newborn babies successfully.
According to Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Phillip Platt, education in Ethiopia isn’t the problem; the lack of resources to apply their learning to newborns creates a high mortality rate.
“Education is not a problem. They’re very well educated, knowledgeable individuals, working in the medical community.”, says Platt. “The problem is the poverty level is so low. They don’t have the resources and the equipment to provide even basic care for the newborns.”
The Wax and Gold organization was created to help teach Ethiopian Physicians ways to maximize the resources they have to treat newborns better.
For example, 65 percent of babies suffered from hypothermia, and following a newly learned strategy from Wax and Gold, 99 percent of babies within this program were at average body temperature.
Each member of the Wax and Gold organization goes on this trip twice a year, and the next trip is scheduled for next week.
Members also believe they gain just as much as they bring to the medical staff in Ethiopia.
“That was great for them just to be so excited to hear anything you had to say, and you walked alongside them, worked alongside them, and they welcomed any suggestions that you had,” said Laura Bailey, a registered nurse at BSA. “Also, they were willing to show you what they did as well, and sometimes, I felt like I came back with some knowledge of my own from them."
