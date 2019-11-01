Amarillo gamers invited to level up to Extra Life to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Yellow City Comic Convention is teaming up with Game Quest, The Vault Gaming Center, Amarillo College, the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo and the High Plains Region team to help the Panhandle children in need of medical assistance for Extra Life, a one day gaming convention.
The gaming convention will start tomorrow at the fourth floor of the Byrd Business Building at Amarillo College. This will be a 12-hour gaming marathon that will start at 11:00 a.m.
“We’re beyond thrilled to come together as a community and support local children in need. Gaming all day to help sick kids? What could be better?”said Brandon Biggers, co-owner of Yellow City Comic Con.
Extra-Life started in 2008. The event mobilizes passionate gamers of all types to help Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals treat sick and injured kids in their communities, culminating in a massive international day of play each fall. Extra-Life has raised over $14 million for families in need of medical care. Similar events will be held across the nation.
“Gaming is bigger than it ever has been. For four years, we’ve brought gamers together to raise funds for a cause that’s close to the heart of Amarillo,” said Biggers. “Smash Brothers, MarioKart, Magic the Gathering, D&D, you name it, we’ll have it here. Extra Life is the place to be to what you love and make a difference.”
Attendees of Extra-Life can participate in every game you can think of, including card games, role playing, tabletop, classic console systems like, Nintendo, to modern platforms like PS4 and Xbox1. Attendees and viewers can even watch PC gamers stream in real-time through Twitch and YouTube.
Gamers may build their own teams at the convention, and those who are unable to attend can still play and help kids from the comfort of their home by registering online. Everyone is encouraged to create their own fundraising page and use social media to raise money.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo and the High Plains Region. Every dollar raised stays in our service area to help families with sick children.
