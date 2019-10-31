Xcel paying customers for trading in old refrigerators, freezers

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel Energy is participating in a program through the end of the year that offers a $75 incentive for customers to trade in their old refrigerators and freezers for more energy efficient appliances.
The thinking behind this program is to help customers get newer appliances that are more cost-effective and energy efficient, according to Xcel.
This program is offered through ARCA, which has set up a website to get those incentives to Xcel customers. That link can be found here. Customers can also use that website to schedule pick-ups.
No more than two units are accepted per year.
“One great way to save on monthly bills is to invest in new appliances,” Bryan Whitson, who manages Xcel Energy’s Texas efficiency programs, said. “An older refrigerator unit can use twice as much electricity than a new one. By unplugging from an older unit, customers can save $150 or more on their annual electricity costs.”
