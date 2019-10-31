‘Raking up your fallen leaves? Don’t throw them away!’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Garden at High Plains Food Bank has asked if you rake up your leaves, to not throw them away and to donate them instead.
The Garden said dry leaves make the perfect “brown" carbon-rich material for the garden’s compost which really helps them to have a successful garden later on down the road.
If you’d like to donate your leaves, simply drop them off at the High Plains Food Bank.
You can place the bags against the fence in the alley between the two sections of the Garden and they’ll take care of the rest.
With that in mind, the Garden would like to help you get the most out of your garden during the cold season. Here are some tips:
