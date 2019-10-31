1 person struck by vehicle while walking children to school in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said one person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in south Amarillo.
According to officials with the Amarillo Police Department, about 7:35 a.m., a mother was walking her children to school when a vehicle hit her in the 2700 block of Royal Road.
Police said she was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The extent of the injuries are unknown and no one else was injured.
