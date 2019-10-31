NICU nurses make Halloween costumes for babies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Young and old are celebrating Halloween with some of the smallest participants having to stay in intensive care units at Northwest Texas and BSA hospitals.
“We had a craft day for our staff, and we made all of the costumes for the nursery and the NICU. So our nursery babies we had a theme for pumpkins, so we made cute little pumpkin outfits for girls and boys, and the moms and dads get to pick out which ones they want. And for the NICU, we created themes for a farm. So all of our babies are farm animals," said Dena Shapley, director of the women’s center at BSA.
Parents of babies being cared for in the NICU are always under stress, worrying about their child.
“The joy that the family experiences makes us excited about bringing some normalcy to their life during a hard stay in the NICU sometimes,” said Marry Holladay NICU nurse.
“The joy in the parents face where you can tell they’re more relaxed, they’re happy, it’s not. That vision of worrying about what’s going on with their baby is there. Just that opportunity to say you know they’re here, but this is normal, this is fun. One of the moms even said ‘you know I had nothing picked out.’,” said Shapley.
The extra effort every day and especially on this day at Northwest and BSA, get noticed.
“It’s incredible. It’s been like I said nothing but extraordinary over here. Our stay here has been amazing as you can see, the staff has gone above and beyond to make us comfortable and accommodate us with everything. So we’re happy, we’re happy as can all be and so is this one for sure. Happy and hungry,” said Jonathan Paredes, father of a newborn at BSA.
And being referred to as a day, parents will remember forever.
“There’s no way I could forget this, most definitely,” said Hannah Tucker, mother of a newborn in NICU at Northwest Texas Hospital.
