NICU nurses make Halloween costumes for babies

“We had a craft day for our staff, and we made all of the costumes for the nursery and the NICU. So our nursery babies we had a theme for pumpkins, so we made cute little pumpkin outfits for girls and boys, and the moms and dads get to pick out which ones they want. And for the NICU, we created themes for a farm. So all of our babies are farm animals," said Dena Shapley, director of the women’s center at BSA.