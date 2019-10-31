Lawsuit filed against gas, transportation companies after husband, wife killed by hydrogen sulfide gas exposure

Jacob’s wife, Natalee Dean, attempted to contact Jacob, but was unable to reach him. Natalee went to the pump house to check on her husband. She drove to the pump house with their two children, ages 6 and 9, in her vehicle. When she arrived at the pump house, Natalee left their children in her vehicle, walked up to the pump house, and was overtaken by Hydrogen Sulfide gas. Natalee died at the scene.