Lawsuit filed against gas, transportation companies after husband, wife killed by hydrogen sulfide gas exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of Houston attorneys have filed suit against Aghorn Operating, Inc., Aghorn Oil & Gas, Inc., Gilliam’s Aghorn Energy, Inc., and Sentinel Transportation, LLC on behalf of the families of Jacob Dean and Natalee Dean.
Jacob Dean and Natalee Dean, with their 9 and 6-year-old children, were found by emergency crews at a pump house near Odessa, when Jacob’s supervisor had not heard back from him.
Initial reports indicate Natalie had gone to check on Jacob, leaving the children in her car away from the pump house. Jacob and Natalie were overtaken by the hydrogen sulfide and pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.
The children suffered minor exposure and were treated by EMS before being taken to the hospital.
Lawyers from Houston announced Wednesday they are seeking a temporary restraining order to preserve evidence while they conduct their own investigation.
They released this statement on Wednesday afternoon:
(Odessa, TX) Houston attorneys, Mo Aziz and Karl Long of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz, John K. Zaid and Joe I. Zaid of John K. Zaid & Associates, and Johnathan Silva of J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC filed suit against Aghorn Operating, Inc., Aghorn Oil & Gas, Inc., Gilliam’s Aghorn Energy, Inc., and Sentinel Transportation, LLC on behalf of the families of Jacob Dean and Natalee Dean.
On the evening of October 26, 2019, Jacob Dean responded to a call to check on a pump house located in Odessa, Texas. The pump house was owned and operated by Aghorn Operating, Inc., Aghorn Oil & Gas, Inc., Gilliam’s Aghorn Energy, Inc., and/or Sentinel Transportation, LLC. Jacob did not return home in a timely manner.
Jacob’s wife, Natalee Dean, attempted to contact Jacob, but was unable to reach him. Natalee went to the pump house to check on her husband. She drove to the pump house with their two children, ages 6 and 9, in her vehicle. When she arrived at the pump house, Natalee left their children in her vehicle, walked up to the pump house, and was overtaken by Hydrogen Sulfide gas. Natalee died at the scene.
Jacob also died from exposure to Hydrogen Sulfide gas. Jacob and Natalee’s children were also exposed to Hydrogen Sulfide gas and are being monitored. Attorney Mo Aziz states, “Hydrogen Sulfide is a hazardous chemical with strict guidelines for storage and use. Unplanned release of Hydrogen Sulfide in the atmosphere has devastating consequences, as we have unfortunately seen in this case. Monitoring air quality at the job site is key to the safety of personnel.”
“The primary concern of the family is to determine what caused the death of these young parents and safeguard the interests of their children,” states attorney Johnathan Silva. “Our goal is to get a temporary restraining order to preserve all the appropriate evidence and begin our independent investigation into this matter,” according to attorney John Zaid.
