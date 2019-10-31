Halloween warm up

It is a very cold morning with temps in the low single digit with the wind chill. skies have cleared out overnight. We will stay dry and sunny today with highs warming into the low 50′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with light winds. It is still going to be cooler by late evening, you’ll still want the jacket or coat with your costume. We stay in the low 50′s Friday and Saturday. Sunday gets back into the low 60′s. Seasonal highs in the upper 60′s. Dry conditions continue into next week.