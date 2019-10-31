Halloween events, festivities, haunted houses open today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Halloween! There are plenty of spooky events, from haunted houses to trunk-or-treats, for family and friends today. Wear costumes, be ready for some fun and stay warm! Anyone who would like to add to Halloween events can email NewsChannel 10 at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Trunk or Treats
- Family and friends are invited to Mall-O-Ween this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. at the Westgate Mall parking lot.
- Tri-State Ford is hosting a truck or treat from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today at 1900 E. Interstate 40 in Amarillo.
- Street Toyota, located at 4500 S. Soncy Rd., is hosting a trunk or treat indoor event from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- The Truck or Treat Festival will be hosted at Amarillo College from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. today at the Washington Street campus. The event will have activities, games and prizes and is open to the community.
- The Saint Thomas Catholic Church at 4100 S. Coulter St. is hosting an indoor trunk or treat from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the gymnasium. Bring candy and family for a fun Halloween night.
- Lighthouse Baptist Church of Amarillo, located at 5613 Pavillard Dr., is hosting it’s 3rd Annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The festival will feature a cake walk, bicycle giveaway, candy, bounce houses, games and prizes.
- From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Grace Church is hosting a trunk or treat for the community. Children are encouraged to wear costumes while they gather candy from decorated trunks in the church’s parking lot. There will also be fun activities, such as a petting zoo, games, hot chocolate and more.
- Family and friends can attend an indoor trunk or treat at Temple Baptist, located at 3208 S. Van Buren St. from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be games, candy and more.
- The North Heights Church of Christ, located at 1810 N. Hughes St., is hosting a trunk or treat for family and friends at 6:30 p.m.
- Palo Duro Cowboy Church off of the Hereford Highway is hosting a trunk or treat fall fair from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be booths, activities, candy and more.
Haunted Houses
- Amarillo Scaregrounds: The creeps will come out this weekend at the Amarillo Scaregrounds. Scaregrounds will be Halloween Day and Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1. The pepsi pass costs $40, an all night pass is $60 or you can pay individually for the attractions. Scaregrounds has six different haunted activities family and friends can participate in. Get your tickets at the gate or online.
- FRIGHTMARE Haunted House: The FRIGHTMARE Haunted House is open for the spooky season. You can catch a scare at the haunted attraction today starting at 7:00 p.m. at 816 S. Van Buren St. The Halloween event serves as a fundraiser for the AAYC Community Center. Leaders with the center work with the youth to teach them how to build a haunted house. General admission is $20.
- 6th Street Massacre Haunted House: Become part of a horror scene straight out of a movie at the 6th Street Massacre tonight. The haunted house at 3015 S.W. 6th Ave. opens tonight at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the haunted house.
- Butcher’s Hollow Haunted House: Amarillo’s newest haunted house Butcher’s Hollow is open tonight at 7:00 p.m. and is located at 2503 S.W. 45th Ave. Tickets are $20.
