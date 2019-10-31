Axe throwing to a new boutique: Local Amarillo businesses expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three local businesses are expanding throughout the Amarillo area.
For this week's‘ New In Amarillo’ segment, we have a new popular sport or activity you can test out, a women’s boutique and place to help you shut out the light from your home in a beautiful way.
Move over bowling, there is a new sport in town. It’s axe throwing.
J n’ C Archery just opened their new business, called Axe Throwing, by J n’ C Archery located off of Coulter.
Axe throwing as a sport isn’t new, it dates back to prehistoric times, and it’s now gaining popularity again. Throwers aim at the target and earn points depending on where their axes land. Hitting the bull's eye will get you 6 points and goes down by one from there. The blue circles are worth 10- and you only get one chance at throwing at them each round.
“It can be a sport, you can do leagues, it’s on ESPN, it can be just a recreational activity, whatever you want it to be,” said Axe Throwing by J 'n C Archery Jon Hariston.
They plan by 2020 to get insurance, so you can have a beer and play the sport of axe throwing.
North of Axe Throwing by J n’ C Archery, off of 34th and Soncy, you can find the new, larger location of Amazing Blinds and Shutters.
“Amazing Blinds and Shutters is a window covering business. We sell blinds, shutters shades, motorization, and we just now started drapery as well,” said Amazing Blinds and Shutters Owner Gretchen Miller.
They are a full-service Hunter Douglas dealer that offers the full lifetime warranty, with a designer in the house that can help with design options."
Five miles east of Amazing Blinds and Shutters, in the Wolfin Pointe Shopping Center, you can find Chasing The Dream Boutique that just opened.
Chasing The Dream Boutique offers women’s clothing, home decor, and jewelry. They started as an online store and would sell at the Civic Center for shopping shows. All of the items at their store are under $50 with specific discounts.
“For the next two weeks, we will be offering discounts throughout the store. Anywhere from 10-15 percent off everything,” said Chasing The Dream Boutique Owner Mary Ellen Romero.
Chasing The Dream Boutique will always give teachers and students with an ID 10% off any item in the store.
