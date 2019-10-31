Amarillo police investigating shooting on South Bowie Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South Bowie Street on Tuesday.
Around 8:08 p.m., officers were called to a home near South Bowie Street and West 24th Avenue.
Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Police were told that two men broke into the home and started demanding items. Before they left, one of the men shot the victim.
The victim was taken to a hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
