Amarillo man dead after Wednesday morning crash
Source: Gray TVv (Source: Pixabay)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 31, 2019 at 9:22 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 9:22 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has died after a crash on Wednesday morning near Northeast 24th Avenue and North Eastern Street.

Around 10:32 a.m., officers were called to the area for a crash.

Police say 44-year-old Jasin Mohamud Kaabo was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry west on Northeast 24th Avenue when he lost control of the car and slid into the eastbound lanes, striking a pickup driven by a 52-year-old woman.

Kaabo was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

