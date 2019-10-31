Amarillo man dead after Wednesday morning crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has died after a crash on Wednesday morning near Northeast 24th Avenue and North Eastern Street.
Around 10:32 a.m., officers were called to the area for a crash.
Police say 44-year-old Jasin Mohamud Kaabo was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry west on Northeast 24th Avenue when he lost control of the car and slid into the eastbound lanes, striking a pickup driven by a 52-year-old woman.
Kaabo was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
