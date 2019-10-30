3-year-old girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, went home with stranger

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A three-year-old girl who attends Dorothy B. Johnson Pre-K Center was dropped off at the wrong bus stop Monday afternoon, according to New Hanover County Schools Transportation Director Ken Nance.
The girl’s mother, Shari Brown, said she was late picking up her daughter, Londyn Brown, at the girl’s bus stop, located at the Target shopping center on New Centre Drive. The mother assumed the bus driver would take her daughter back to school.
Shari’s brother, Anton Brown, offered to pick up Londyn at Dorothy B. Johnson Pre-K Center. When he arrived, Brown said he learned Londyn was actually dropped off at a bus stop in King’s Grant and was given an address to pick her up.
Shari Brown said she does not know the woman her three-year-old daughter went home with.
“I was thankful she was in a safe place but if she wasn’t, it definitely could’ve been ugly situation," said Anton Brown.
The child rides bus 394, which Nance said has two TA’s on board who are responsible for making sure students get off at the correct bus stop and are picked up by a guardian already on a list.
“I mean and there’s a procedure, there’s two people on the bus with a clipboard. They check the name, they check who’s on the pick-up list, even check for ID’s if they’re not familiar with their face, so I don’t understand what happened yesterday,” said Shari Brown. “I felt like they didn’t care about her yesterday and they definitely weren’t doing their job.”
New Hanover County Schools spokeswoman Caress Clegg released the following statement about the situation:
The school district’s transportation director said he could not comment on any disciplinary action against the bus driver.
Shari Brown said her daughter will no longer be riding the school bus and said Londyn was too afraid to go back to class on Tuesday. The child told her mother she was scared she might not make it home.
