Wintry weather causing illness and injury in the Panhandle

“Yes, it has been busy for the last couple of weeks, more so than usual. We’re already beginning to see winter pattern illness like flu and strep. People with chronic respiratory illnesses are getting sick, but on top of that, of course, we’ve had some weather. The cold weather and more especially the snow and ice has resulted in some traffic accidents and falls and people hurting themselves. You add all that together, and it’s been a busy couple of weeks,” said Doctor Stephen Neumann, a medical doctor for the emergency department at BSA.