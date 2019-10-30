Wintry weather causing illness and injury in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The change in weather is bringing more than ice and snow to Amarillo. It’s also bringing more people to the doctor.
“Yes, it has been busy for the last couple of weeks, more so than usual. We’re already beginning to see winter pattern illness like flu and strep. People with chronic respiratory illnesses are getting sick, but on top of that, of course, we’ve had some weather. The cold weather and more especially the snow and ice has resulted in some traffic accidents and falls and people hurting themselves. You add all that together, and it’s been a busy couple of weeks,” said Doctor Stephen Neumann, a medical doctor for the emergency department at BSA.
While more people are becoming ill, health care professionals say it’s not the cold itself that causes illness.
“Our mothers always told us if we went out in the cold, we were going to catch a cold or get sick. What role the temperature or outside air temperature being cold plays with respiratory illness is a matter of much discussion and controversy. Cold by its self doesn’t make us sick, its germs that make us sick,” said Dr. Neumann.
As colder temperatures force more people indoors with other people, it becomes easier for germs to spread.
“From what I saw last year, last year it was way later in the year this year it's already beginning,” said Cassie Cannon, a medical assistant at Amarillo Urgent Care.
Regional urgent care centers say the type of flu spreading this year is strand B, with different symptoms than the ones people had last year.
“Kind of stomach pains, diarrhea we’ve seen, but the fever like I said it is more low grade. They don’t have one, so it is a little less noticeable. Still like stuff, problems with breathing a little bit but mainly just like GI,” said Cannon.
While waiting rooms are crowded now, Health care experts say this is only the beginning.
“I feel like it still has room to pick up. I feel like we’re still in the beginning stages of seeing all of this. I’m expecting a lot more,” said Betty Jo Banks, a head medical assistant at Amarillo Urgent Care.
Health care professionals are urging people to remember the basics and cover your mouth and wash your hands.
