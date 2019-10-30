Very cold temps

It is a very cold morning with temps in the 20′s and teens. Winds Chill temps are in the teens and single digits. Fog and freezing drizzle will still be possible this morning with some flurries mixing in. Winds are out of the north at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Afternoon highs will be very cold in the 20′s and low 30′s. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day. We warm into the 40′s and 50′s for Halloween with cooler temps in the evening for trick or treating.