Trick-or-Treating indoor options to stay warm this Halloween in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If parents don’t want to shiver outside or have to deal with their kids not wanting to wear warm clothes that cover up their cool costumes, there are some indoor trick or treating alternatives where you can stay warm, stay safe, and the whole family is invited.
“Mall-o-Ween is a fantastic time of year where we provide an indoor trick or treating venue for all the local families to come in and get out of the cold and have a convenient location to come get as much candy as possible for their kids,” said Kaitlyn Pillow, the marketing manager at Westgate mall.
Last year the mall gave out candy to about 7,000 children, and this year they are preparing for even more trick-or-treaters.
“We went out, and we bought 26 hundred dollars worth of candy, about 157 bags that we will be distributing to all of our stores tomorrow who we already know and have talked to have been buying additional bags of candy just so they can make sure they make it through the first hour,” said Pillow.
With Halloween costumes of their own, residents at the Amarillo center for skilled care, are ready to welcome trick-or-treaters as well.
They have been making arts and crafts all week, such as wreaths, paintings, and cat ears, to get into the Halloween spirit.
Tomorrow evening is a chance for the residents to be more involved in the community.
“You should see the faces of our residents. Whenever they give out candy, it is like it brings them back to whenever they do the trick or treat at their house or whatever. Somebody knocks, the children knock on the door, and they give out candy, so it's pretty cool, it is,” said Leonny Creek, the activities director at the Amarillo center for skilled care.
Staying inside will not only keep you warm but warm the hearts of our elderly community.
